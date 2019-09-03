Bheki Cele, community leaders in Jeppestown hold meeting over current violence

Police minister Bheki Cele has started his meeting with community leaders and business owners at Jeppe police station in downtown Johannesburg.

The meeting is expected to help calm the tempers in Jeppestown, where the looting of mostly foreign-owned shops began on Sunday.

Among the people taking part in the meeting is the izindunas from nearby hostels, affected business owners and police leadership. Not far from where Cele is holding the meeting are thousands of hostel dwellers who have gathered, expecting to have a word with Cele.