Arrest criminals looting shops, ANC urges police

He said that although it's a genuine concern, drug peddling is not only conducted by foreign nationals. He said that local people are also guilty of the same act.

"... problem of drug peddling is a problem perpetrated both by our own nationals in South Africa as well as foreign nationals, they are together in that criminal act and the police need to act on that," said Legoete.

"And I think equally so, the looting of shops is a criminal act which the police would have to act on and the police have so far arrested over 60 people just around Joburg."

The ANC cautioned against circulating rumours that there's been a killing, saying there was no truth to that.

The party's secretary-general, Ace Magashule, said the media was creating a panic with inaccurate news reporting.