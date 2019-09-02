ANC urges police to arrest violent looters around Gauteng

He said that though a genuine concern, drug peddling is not only conducted by foreign nationals. He said that local people are also guilty of the same act.

“... problem of drug peddling is a problem perpetrated both by our own nationals in South Africa as well as foreign nationals, they are together in that criminal act and the police need to act on that,” said Legoete.

“And I think equally so, the looting of shops is a criminal act which the police would have to act on and the police have so far arrested over 60 people just around Joburg.”

One person was shot in the head as foreign-owned shops were looted and violence spread in the Johannesburg CBD on Monday.

"As soon as police arrive at one area where they are looting, they [mob] scatter to a different area and loot shops there," said police spokesman Captain Xoli Mbele.

Johannesburg metro police department spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar confirmed that one person was shot in the head in Hillbrow on Monday afternoon.

- Additional reporting by Iavan Pijoos