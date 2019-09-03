Looters, truck drivers go on rampage

Violent protests erupted yesterday with residents attacking and looting foreign-owned shops while truck drivers blockaded highways and set cars alight.

Last night, police said they were investigating a case of murder after a man was shot and killed in Hillbrow. The man was allegedly shot by a group of people who had gathered in Hillbrow but police would not say if his killing was linked to the violence.

In KwaZulu-Natal, two trucks were set alight in Montclair, south of Durban, in what appeared to be the continuation of the violence that erupted a week ago and led to the burning of trucks.

In the Western Cape, reports emerged that several highways were blockaded by truck drivers who joined a nationwide protest against employment of foreigners.

In Gauteng, residents went on the rampage and looted shops in Jeppestown, Malvern, Tembisa, Turffontein, Johannesburg CBD, Hillbrow, Germiston and Pretoria.

Some foreign nationals armed with sticks and rocks fought the looting mob in Johannesburg, resulting in some people being injured.

Residents blamed foreigners for allegedly peddling drugs in their communities.

Police were engaged in running battles on the streets of Tembisa yesterday morning where they used rubber bullets to disperse crowds that swarmed foreign-owned outlets. The vandalism and ransacking of properties came on the backdrop of Pretoria being put on lockdown last week after the shooting and killing of Jabu Baloyi, a taxi driver who was gunned down by an alleged drug dealer.