Milutin Sredojevic sets Bucs new target

The Bucs tactician found himself at the receiving end of mild criticism for not declaring he wanted to win the league in the just-ended season. He always downplayed their chances and is still resolute in his low-key approach.

"Nobody has spoken now and won the league in May. You need to work for things to happen. It is our work that shall speak for us. To say I want to win the league is unfair,'' Sredojevic noted.

"We are convinced, if we continue improving we shall have a season that will bring us something to be proud of. But threatening someone is not our style of doing things.''

Meanwhile "Micho", as the Sea Robbers mentor is fondly known, was over the moon to see one of his top-performers, midfielder Ben Motshwari, being included in the Bafana Bafana Africa Cup of Nations provisional squad.

"Extremely proud and happy. Ben Motshwari, if he was not injured for our Telkom Cup, if he wasn't injured in November and [was] there in February, March, we would have had him fully throughout the season. He would have given us more,'' Micho said.

Pirates assemble for the new season on July 16, starting with medicals. In what will be their first pre-season match, Bucs face their old Soweto foes, Kaizer Chiefs, in the Carling Black Label Cup at FNB Stadium on July 27.