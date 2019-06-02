Sho Madjozi crowned champion

Sho Madjozi, Sjava and Black Coffee were the big winners at the 25th annual SA Music Awards (Samas) held at Sun City Superbowl in North West last night when they received at least two golden horns each.

Colourful musician Madjozi, real name Maya Wegerif, was recognised for two of the mega accolades, namely Newcomer of the Year and Female Artist of the Year for her debut album Limpopo Champions League.

A champion in her own right, Madjozi also performed for the first time at the Samas.

Madjozi told Sunday World's sister publication Sowetan she would never have thought that her first time at the Samas would see her do so well.