2018: Ndoro saga was Ajax own goal

The Tendai Ndoro saga will remain etched in the memory of local football followers for a long time.

Ajax Cape Town snapped him up a year ago after a brief stint at Saudi club Al Faisaly and except for his goalscoring prowess, nothing else raised eyebrows about his signing.

That all changed earlier this year. It turned out Ndoro's signing had not been above board as it contravened Fifa rules. Footballers can sign for three clubs in one season, but can only play official games for two.

As an exception to this rule, "a player moving between two clubs belonging to associations with overlapping seasons (starting in summer/autumn as opposed to winter/spring) may be eligible to play in official matches for a third club during the relevant season".

Ndoro played for Orlando Pirates, Al Faisaly and Ajax, with all these clubs' seasons running from August to May, which means they don't overlap.

As a result, the Urban Warriors were docked seven points from the matches he played in, while also incurring monetary fines of about R350000 and Ndoro was ordered to stop playing. He served a two-match suspension and is now with Highlands Park.