Mnisi heaps praises on Ndoro and Mvala

Club director Sinky Mnisi says he liked what he saw in Tendai Ndoro when the Zimbabwean made his debut for Highlands Park in their 2-2 draw with Maritzburg United.

He also sang praises for midfielder Mothobi Mvala who once more registered his name in the scorers list.

"There is no pressure on Tendai to score goals. That will come with time," said Mnisi yesterday.

The 33-year-old striker has been itching for action since signing on the dotted line with the Lions of the North in September, but could not kick the ball competitively because he had to serve his two match suspension.

Mnisi said the player caused all sorts of problems for Maritzburg at Harry Gwala Stadium and came close to scoring.