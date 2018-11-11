Muhsin Ertugral quits struggling Ajax Cape Town

Struggling National First Division (NFD) side Ajax Cape Town have confirmed that coach Muhsin Ertugral has resigned.

Ertugral, who oversaw the club’s relegation from the Absa Premiership last season, handed in his resignation after a 2-1 loss at Witbank Spurs on Saturday left Ajax in mid-table with more than a third of the season gone.

“We wish Muhsin well in all his future endeavours and thank him for his efforts over the past 11 months," read a statement from the club.

"His commitment to the club is unquestionable especially when he offered to stay on at the club and help the team in their quest be promoted back to the Absa Premiership,” said Ajax chief executive Ari Efstathiou added.

"The club have said they will make an announcement on a new coach “in due course”.