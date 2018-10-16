Mvala pillar, inspiration for Highlands

Mothobi Mvala - the man who was red carded during the Rio 2016 Olympics in Brazil for a rough tackle on Neymar - is now a top goal-scorer at club level.

What an interesting and exciting turn of events for the Free State-born 24-year-old defensive midfielder who had been booked before he tripped the Brazilian superstar from behind to earn his marching orders.

That was the opening Olympics match for SA against the hosts and it ended 0-0.

Mvala was part of his now club coach Owen da Gama's SA under-23 team who made the Olympics two years ago.

His actions against Neymar brought back the memories of Bafana Bafana hard-tackling midfielder Linda Buthelezi who did the number on Paul Gascoigne when England hosted Bafana in a friendly match at Old Trafford in Manchester in 1997.

Buthelezi was yellow carded in a game which Bafana lost 2-1.

Mavala says there was no malice intended on his part. "But that send-off made me feel bad," said the man who has scored three goals for Highlands Park since the Lions of the North returned to the Absa Premiership after spending a season in the National First Division (NFD).

Mvala's goals have helped the Tembisa-based club to the eighth spot on the PSL table.

He also helped Highlands to come back to top-flight football by scoring 12 goals in the NFD.