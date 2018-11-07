PSL, Ajax case far from over

The litigation between the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and Ajax Cape Town is far from over with court papers set to be filed this week.

Both parties are soon expected to submit their heads of argument for the appeal case in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

The PSL is expected to submit theirs by Friday and Ajax Cape Town next week. AmaZulu have since withdrawn from the process.

The case is the appeal hearing of the long drawn-out eligibility case involving striker Tendai Ndoro, who was found to have illegally played for three different clubs in a single season.

Back in July, Ajax threw in the towel in their attempts to interdict the start of the 2018/19 Absa Premiership season after the PSL was granted leave to appeal the judgment of judge Denise Fisher.

They are now competing in the NFD.