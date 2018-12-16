Cape Town City pull plug on Rantie's soccer career

Tokelo Rantie is back in the footballing wilderness and set for a second year without playing after Cape Town City released him from his contract without him kicking a ball.

Rantie's departure has been low-key, lost amid the excitement at the club at the arrival of Kermit Erasmus to bolster the striking department.

But City chairman John Comitis did reflect on Rantie's exit, giving some insight into what went wrong with the attempt to restart the career of the ex-Bafana Bafana striker.

"Tokelo's issues are personal to him and I don t think [talking to the media] is the right platform for us to be discussing it," Comitis said.

"We are still in the background supporting Tokelo and we haven't completely cut off ties with him. We are basically trying to see what a solution could be.

"In everybody's career at some point they go through some difficult patches. Some challenges are harder than others and we need to respect that and give him some space.

"He's a great player and I would love to see him back in South African football but at this stage I'd like to leave it at that."

Rantie, now 28, has not played since October 2017 after walking out on his club in Turkey and forgoing a lucrative contract. He told his club Genclerbirligi he had to go home for a relative's funeral and never returned, amid reports of personal problems.