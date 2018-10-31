Van Heerden enjoys travels with his family
Changing cities often has brought out the adventurous side of Marc van Heerden. Since 2016, the winger has lived in Durban (AmaZulu), Port Elizabeth (Chippa United), Johannesburg (Orlando Pirates) and now back in Durban.
The AmaZulu full-back has grown fond of the mystery that comes with taking on a new journey. This he does with his wife Samantha and their two young children.
"My family goes wherever I go. We never separate and that's how we like to do it," Van Heerden said. "As a family we are like gypsies, and we enjoy the experiences and moving around a bit.
"For now I think we are settled here in Durban and hope to be here for a while."
The 30-year-old likes to live life on the lighter side, which is why he goes the extra mile to take care of his body.
Van Heerden has two health sponsors to take care of his needs. "I have Nutri-tech which is my supplement sponsor and takes care of my nutritional needs in terms of energy and recovery. And Sunlife makes sure that the vitamins and minerals I need in my body [are] in check."
He admits that he has in the past few years been taking better care of his body than he did in the past. "If you want longevity in life you have to treat your body with respect. So it's about eating the right stuff and drinking the right liquids.
"I have not eaten a McDonald's, KFC or Steers burger for more than seven years. My wife and I do go out to a few selected places for a pizza or burger but we look deeply into where we eat."
On his wife Samantha, he said: "My wife is the rock of the family and keeps everything together.