Van Heerden enjoys travels with his family

Changing cities often has brought out the adventurous side of Marc van Heerden. Since 2016, the winger has lived in Durban (AmaZulu), Port Elizabeth (Chippa United), Johannesburg (Orlando Pirates) and now back in Durban.

The AmaZulu full-back has grown fond of the mystery that comes with taking on a new journey. This he does with his wife Samantha and their two young children.

"My family goes wherever I go. We never separate and that's how we like to do it," Van Heerden said. "As a family we are like gypsies, and we enjoy the experiences and moving around a bit.

"For now I think we are settled here in Durban and hope to be here for a while."

The 30-year-old likes to live life on the lighter side, which is why he goes the extra mile to take care of his body.