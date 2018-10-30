Celtic fans suspicious of proposal for PE matches

Tensions are rising at Bloemfontein Celtic, with fans fearing that the new proposal to play some home games in Port Elizabeth could lead to an eventual relocation there.

The Celtic management have been in talks with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to make the city their second home.

Despite the growing fears, club chief executive Khumbulani Konco insists that the talks are purely based on helping the club generate extra revenue.

"SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs have bigger finances than Celtic and they are playing around the country and are generating money," Konco said.

"So if clubs that are [more] financially stable than us are taking games to other municipalities, then why can't we do that? It was a proposal to take maybe two games to PE and of course it is to make a bit of money.

"We are not saying the club is going to be based in PE."

Fans of the Free State side have been cagey and suspicious since the club was put on sale earlier this year, with some growing disillusioned with their beloved Celtic.

Attendances at the Dr Molemela Stadium have dipped in the midst of the uncertainty, which has aggravated the dire state of their finances. "In the past few matches we are not receiving good attendances and are making losses at games, we are not even breaking even. Our crowd attendance has dwindled a lot," said Konco.

There has been an impasse in negotiations on the sale of the club since talks between current owner Max Tshabalala and Sinki Letshabane broke down.

Konco confirmed that the club was still up for sale.