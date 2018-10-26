All systems go for SA's big match

One would be forgiven for thinking that President Cyril Ramaphosa has temporarily added the FNB Stadium to the list of national key points.

The 164th edition of the football spectacle dubbed the Soweto derby takes place tomorrow in front of about 85 000 fans.

With each passing minute the anticipation is tipping towards its climax. It will all reach boiling point when the match kicks off at 3.30pm.

A monumental effort between the City, the police, the PSL and broadcasters, to name a few, will go into the 90 minute of football show.

A brief visit to the stadium in midweek revealed some unusual measures in place.

As you walk into the stadium's main corridors one's curiosity is ignited by the odd number of minders roaming around.