All systems go for SA's big match
One would be forgiven for thinking that President Cyril Ramaphosa has temporarily added the FNB Stadium to the list of national key points.
The 164th edition of the football spectacle dubbed the Soweto derby takes place tomorrow in front of about 85 000 fans.
With each passing minute the anticipation is tipping towards its climax. It will all reach boiling point when the match kicks off at 3.30pm.
A monumental effort between the City, the police, the PSL and broadcasters, to name a few, will go into the 90 minute of football show.
A brief visit to the stadium in midweek revealed some unusual measures in place.
As you walk into the stadium's main corridors one's curiosity is ignited by the odd number of minders roaming around.
Their job is to prevent any unauthorised person from entering the change rooms.
"Since Monday, the Pirates guys have taken over the stadium. The change rooms are a no-go area and on the pitch only their people are allowed in certain areas," an employee at the stadium tells us, adding that inside the change rooms there are certain "rituals" that will be performed which only club personnel will witness.
As we moved out of the grounds broadcast equipment and digital promotional boards are being activated, and security's finer details are being set up for the event.
An area near the parking lot has been demarcated for the Absa Red Zone where about 2000 fans will be treated to a VIP experience.
With the match already sold out, lucky fans can win entry tickets to the derby during a competition run by Festival Mall in Kempton Park.