Let the derby begin ...

While the others may have coached in the biggest games in Europe, the former ES Setif (Algeria) mentor will get to coach in one of the biggest games in Africa.

His counterpart, Bucs coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic, admits that it will be a tough day at work against the Italian.

"He comes from one of the strongest coaching schools in the world in Coverciano . I don't need to mention the coaches that come from there . They are extremely tactical and you have no right to underrate them," Sredojevic said.

"The best way to overcome them is to pay attention to the deepest details where you are looking to outsmart them from a coaching point."

The Serbian coach also feels that his bench has done a thorough analysis of Kaizer Chiefs to have a repeat of the

3-1 result back in March.

"As a technical team we have analysed the way they like to play and I would like to say that everybody is sharing the same focus and determination to get a result."

With Chiefs not at full strength - Lebogang Manyama and Joseph Molangoane are out of the clash -

Micho said he would have liked to beat them at full strength. "We wish Manyama the quickest recovery and all the others. We would be happiest if all of them were there ..."