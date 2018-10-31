Fan misconduct hit Chiefs in the pocket

Kaizer Chiefs will have to make it up to the City of Durban and a legion of their peace-loving fans there after their fan-ban by taking some cup games to the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Amakhosi have not played in front of their supporters in the city since the infamous incident where fans went on the rampage in April.

Their 1-0 loss to Polokwane City at the Moses Mabhida Stadium last month was the first behind closed doors due the two-match fan-ban they were handed by the PSL's disciplinary committee.

They are set to complete the punishment when they play Chippa United before empty grand stands on November 10.

The municipality pays the club to play some of their home games there and the ban had financial implications.