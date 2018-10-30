Mendu hunts for young diski talent

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Jabulani Mendu's coaching credentials can no longer be ignored, with the 42-year-old building a name for himself as a dynamic tactician with ABC Motsepe League side FC Baberwa.

Not only that, he, along with Simba Marumo is coach and scout for the COPA Coca-Cola schools.

Clapham High School won the tournament in Port Elizabeth in September which was contested by nine provincial champions. Fifteen best players from the overall competition were picked to go into a week-long camp at the University of Pretoria's High Performance Centre.

"I try to motivate the boys that there is a future in football if they take it seriously," Mendu said. "For us to get to 15 players was a struggle as there were so many good players."