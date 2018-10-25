Soccer

Derby win just incomparable

By Gomolemo Motshwane - 25 October 2018 - 10:49
Orlando Pirates defender Happy Jele.
Having tasted the sweetness of victory in the Soweto derby not so long ago, Orlando Pirates are now eager to experience that warm and fuzzy feeling again.

It is that time again in SA football when everything seems to come to a standstill as anticipation for the famous derby intensifies.

Bucs meet their arch rivals Kaizer Chiefs for the 164th time at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, 3:30pm.

The last time the country witnessed the spectacle the Sea Robbers won the bragging rights by 3-1 win in March.

Their captain Happy Jele admits that there are a few things in football that beat the feeling of winning the derby.

"Winning the derby is an incredible feeling that as a player you want to experience over and over," Jele said.

"You don't need to motivate a player for the derby - we want another win for the fans and for the club. It's going to be an entertaining game and we will try to get maximum points."

Pirates have evolved somewhat since thrashing Chiefs in March, with a fewnew faces having joined the side.

Some Bucs players who could make their derby debuts include Vincent Pule, Ben Motshwari, Brilliant Khuzwayo and Caio Marcelo, among others.

Jele, however, warns the new players will have to keep their composure.

"They just have to play their normal game. To play before 90000 fans is a blessing, you don't get that every day. It's a game that can make or break you; it's just about what you do on the day."

