Derby win just incomparable

Having tasted the sweetness of victory in the Soweto derby not so long ago, Orlando Pirates are now eager to experience that warm and fuzzy feeling again.

It is that time again in SA football when everything seems to come to a standstill as anticipation for the famous derby intensifies.

Bucs meet their arch rivals Kaizer Chiefs for the 164th time at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, 3:30pm.

The last time the country witnessed the spectacle the Sea Robbers won the bragging rights by 3-1 win in March.

Their captain Happy Jele admits that there are a few things in football that beat the feeling of winning the derby.

"Winning the derby is an incredible feeling that as a player you want to experience over and over," Jele said.