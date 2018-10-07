Jabu Mahlangu now leading from the front

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates winger Jabu Mahlangu has distinguished himself as one of the most marketable football figures in the country, with corporates lining up to work with him.

Mahlangu's well-publicised turbulent life journey resonates with many people as a story of triumph over tragedy.

The 37-year-old was once one of SA's most beloved footballers, but his off-the-field troubles derailed his career.

Fast-track to the present, and Mahlangu has turned his life around and is making up for lost time. Among the work he does are numerous ambassadorial roles, motivational speaking gigs and being a football analyst for SuperSport TV.

"I am always humbled when big brands and organisations want to associate themselves with me," Mahlangu said.

"It's good that they can see that people make mistakes and then can become better persons. So I am grateful for all the good things that are coming my way."

The father of four is currently the ambassador of SuperSport TV, SuperSport United, Engen Champ of Champs, Engen Knockout and MTN8.