Pirates team of the moment in league
Orlando Pirates can be forgiven for feeling a bit invincible at the moment, after all they are the best-performing team so far this calendar year.
A calculation of the points accumulated by clubs in the premiership so far this year demonstrates that the Bucs are head and shoulders above the rest.
Since the start of the year, the Soweto giants have collected 54 points in the league. They have registered an impressive 16 wins, six draws and four losses all year.
Pirates recently put an exclamation mark on their superb form with an emphatic 2-1 Soweto derby victory over Kaizer Chiefs.
This is the reason assistant coach Rulani Mokwena felt that the players were not getting enough credit for the turnaround.
"Not a lot has been said about this team and the amount of work these players have done," Mokwena said.
"People are not aware that in 2018 Pirates have picked up more points than other teams from the beginning of the year to now.
"We are still one of, if not the team, that keeps the most possession and has a clear playing identity."
The tactical wizkid of SA football does have a point.
Pirates are nine points clear in the 2018 points standings. They are followed by Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits both with 45 while Chiefs have collected 40 points.