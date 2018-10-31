Pirates team of the moment in league

Orlando Pirates can be forgiven for feeling a bit invincible at the moment, after all they are the best-performing team so far this calendar year.

A calculation of the points accumulated by clubs in the premiership so far this year demonstrates that the Bucs are head and shoulders above the rest.

Since the start of the year, the Soweto giants have collected 54 points in the league. They have registered an impressive 16 wins, six draws and four losses all year.

Pirates recently put an exclamation mark on their superb form with an emphatic 2-1 Soweto derby victory over Kaizer Chiefs.