Unpopular interview costs Masechaba Ndlovu

You are fired! This was allegedly the news broken to radio and TV personality Masechaba Ndlovu by Metro FM management last week when she inquired about the renewal of her contract with the station.

Sunday World can reveal that the Metro FM Drive presenter, who co-hosted the show with DJ Mo Flava, was informed by management that her contract would not be renewed when it expires at the end of this month. It is understood that also joining the exit queue at Metro FM is talk show host Rams Mabote.

Mabote will be replaced by his fellow talk show colleague Kgopedi Lilokoe, who presents a similar talk show on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Lilokoe was considered for the slot after Melanie Bala had rejected an offer to take over the show.

Both Ndlovu and Mabote refused to comment.

Mabote confirmed his exit on his Facebook page yesterday morning.

Also booted out from the country's biggest commercial radio station is former Our Perfect Wedding presenter Thembisa Mdoda, who was doing a weekend show.

Joining the exit queue from other stations at the SABC are believed to be Ernest Pillay and Chriselda Dudumashe from SAfm.

Sunday World understands that Pillay was told that his show had lost more than 3,000 listeners and therefore his contract would not be renewed.