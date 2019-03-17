Pensioner dies at a B&B while having sex with his nyatsi

A quiet community on the East Rand has been rocked by the death of a local businessman who kicked the bucket while having sex with his nyatsi at a nearby bed and breakfast last week.

Pensioner and small-scale farmer Jottah Sibanda met his creator in the most dramatic fashion as he took his last breath while in the arms of his mistress of more than 20 years.

Sibanda, 67, according to what the woman told the police, took off like a stolen VW GTi on Tuesday morning last week but started tapering off before losing power and then started to struggle with his breathing. The woman then quickly wrapped herself in a towel and called for help.

Staffers at the B&B called an ambulance as well as police. The man was certified dead on the spot. The incident took place at a nameless B&B, which is two streets away from his home in the farming suburb of Putfontein in Benoni, while the man's wife was at work in Durban.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini said: "Police are investigating an inquest docket [opened] after the deceased died at a plot, where no foul play was suspected. Once the postmortem results and other relevant statements have been obtained, the case will be forwarded to an inquest court for a decision."