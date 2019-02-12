Masechaba Ndlovu new host of reality show

Radio and TV personality Masechaba Ndlovu is replacing Khanyi Mbau as host of The Big Secret.

Ndlovu will present the new season on BET Africa from March 27 at 9.30pm. The show centres around ordinary South Africans confronting their darkest secrets by revealing them to their loved ones.

"Too often we let ourselves be defined by our pasts, and the longer we keep those secrets from the people we love, the more power they have and the more crippling they become," Ndlovu said.