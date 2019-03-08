Masechaba Ndlovu reveals she's found love again

Almost seven months after Metro FM presenter Masechaba Ndlovu separated from her hubby, she's revealed that love is in the air again and she couldn't be happier.

Even though she remains friends with her estranged husband and father of her children, Vusi Ndlovu, Masechaba revealed that she's moved on and found love.

"I've found love again," Masechaba said.

In an interview with Drum magazine, Masechaba revealed she was loving every moment of the new romance.

"I love to hear I'm beautiful. I love touch, I love gifts and to give gifts.

"I am traditional in my relationships, so I believe men should lead in the relationship. I'm a leader, but a man is the head of the home and the provider, and it feels good to feel like a woman," she said.

Masechaba left Mzansi in shock when she announced on Instagram in July last year, that she and her husband were separating.

"I’ve taken the very painful decision of separating from my husband, the love of my life, the man of my dreams. My ride or die," she wrote, before explaining that: "Sometimes in life, the best thing you can do is the hardest thing you’ve ever done."