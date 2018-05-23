Babes Wodumo's father Reverend Welcome Simelane has slammed the way Masechaba Ndlovu handled an interview with his daughter‚ in which she claimed Babes was being abused by her longterm partner‚ Mampintsha.

In a statement issued to the media on Wednesday‚ Reverend Welcome said his daughter was "caught off guard" during the interview.

"Metro FM left us with many unanswered questions. It was clear from the interview that our daughter was not ready and was caught off guard by the presenter. We hope responses about this interview will come from those relevant‚" said Welcome.

He said that the family had no knowledge of the claims.

"We were shocked to hear about it (the alleged abuse)‚ we want the nation to know that we are against any kind of abuse against women. We were not even aware they were dating."

Welcome also revealed that Babes was now an independent artist and had started her own record label‚ Wena Wodumo Entertainment.