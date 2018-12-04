WATCH | CCTV shows crime chaos at Sasol garage after Global Citizen Festival

Two days after the historic Global Citizen Festival at FNB Stadium, CCTV footage has emerged that shows the extent of the hours-long crime spree at a Sasol garage opposite the venue.

Tiso Blackstar is in possession of several clips which show hundreds of people fleeing for safety at the Sasol Ormonde garage. The crime spree lasted more than five hours.

Dozens of people have come forward to detail their experiences after the festival, explaining how they were mugged at gunpoint, heard shots being fired and were attacked at the garage.

Police have consistently said they had a strong presence at the venue. In a statement to TimesLIVE, national police spokesperson Vish Naidoo said police did not leave their posts until hours after the show ended.