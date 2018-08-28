You can sue parents of deadbeat dad for papgeld

The majority of households in SA are headed by females according to Statistics SA and the same reveals them as the custodians of poverty.

It follows that women are certain to raise their children as single parents which is an enormous task as the cost of parenting is so high.

For years, my cousin Loretta withstood the full impact of raising her daughter without any child maintenance support from the father and like most women, was unaware of the various options available to claim reasonable child support in a court of law.

Many women are under the impression that the father alone is responsible and can be sued for child support, however, this is far from the truth.

I informed Loretta she was well within her rights to claim child support in court from her daughter's paternal grandparents because they were both still employed, one as a teacher and another as a nurse.

Without question and in terms of law, parenthood gives rise to the parental duty to support children and the obligation of child maintenance remains the primary burden of the child's parents. However, SA law does recognise a hierarchical duty of support should the child's parents fail to successfully support their child(ren). This has been successfully ruled by our courts.

The court explained this as an order of priority derived from common law and arises if the father and mother are lacking or needy, and are thus unable to fulfil their parental duty to support their child(ren).