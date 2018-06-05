Prince Kaybee to use his award to clean men's image

Buoyed by his win as Male Artist of the Year at the weekend's SA Music Awards, Prince Kaybee is staging a campaign to push back against women abuse and femicide.

The Bloemfontein-born DJ said he will use the award he received for his album, I Am Music, to inspire men to be the best they can be.

He is owning up to his own papgeld drama earlier this year, when his baby mama took to social media to vent about his wayward ways.

Today, Kaybee sings a different tune. "Everything is in order now. I don't want to point fingers. After she went on social media I called her up and sat down to solve everything. We are now co-parenting and we didn't need any outside intervention. There are no courts or social workers that got involved," he said.

"What happened is one of those things that you cannot control but it dented my name. But I'm moving forward."

The mother of the musician's child, who identified herself as Bev, to protect the identity of the child, confirmed their families had met.