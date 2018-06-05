Prince Kaybee to use his award to clean men's image
Buoyed by his win as Male Artist of the Year at the weekend's SA Music Awards, Prince Kaybee is staging a campaign to push back against women abuse and femicide.
The Bloemfontein-born DJ said he will use the award he received for his album, I Am Music, to inspire men to be the best they can be.
He is owning up to his own papgeld drama earlier this year, when his baby mama took to social media to vent about his wayward ways.
Today, Kaybee sings a different tune. "Everything is in order now. I don't want to point fingers. After she went on social media I called her up and sat down to solve everything. We are now co-parenting and we didn't need any outside intervention. There are no courts or social workers that got involved," he said.
"What happened is one of those things that you cannot control but it dented my name. But I'm moving forward."
The mother of the musician's child, who identified herself as Bev, to protect the identity of the child, confirmed their families had met.
"Everything was done properly, I guess. He came to see the child and there was nothing more I wanted than him to have a relationship with his child. There are things he still needs to do for me to be fully at peace but he has tried. I don't want to dim his light," she said.
Kaybee said he was concerned by the rising statistics of women abuse and femicide.
Though he was absent from Sun City because he was touring Zambia, he said it was a "good feeling" winning the most prestigious award for male musicians in the land.
"I sat down and thought what this award meant. It should not just be about music but should reflect in my life. I want to use it to influence other people as well to change. Men must love their women, children and family and be the best males they can be.
"Abuse is not the answer to conflict in your relationship. If you don't love someone just leave. There are always issues in relationships, have more time and listen to what your girlfriend is going through. Men can change the stigma of being trash. I want to lead that," he said.