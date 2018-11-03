WATCH LIVE | HHP honoured with a civic funeral service in Mahikeng
The late Jabulani 'HHP' Tsambo will be laid to rest at the hero's acre section of the Mmabatho cemetery in Mahikeng. His body arrived at his hometown in the North West Friday night. Earlier in the day the High court in Johannesburg ruling denied his wife's application to interdict the funeral.
Mourners have gathered at the Mmabatho Convention Centre in Mahikeng to bid a final farewell to late hip-hop star HHP, also known as, Jabba.
The Bosso hitmaker has been afforded a civic funeral by the North West provincial government.
HHP's casket was transported in an official procession by traffic officers and fire fighters from his home in Unit 5 to the convention centre. The stage of the convention centre has been set for a fitting final farewell.
#LeratoSengadi sitting on the 12th chair away from HHP's father #RobertTsambo #HHPFuneral pic.twitter.com/CE2qQDCnVw— Boitumelo Tshehle (@TumiTshehle) November 3, 2018
Some of the dignitaries :NW premier Job Mokgoro and Arts and Culture MEC Ontlametse Mochwari @ #HHPFuneral pic.twitter.com/n3y6zkCkON— Boitumelo Tshehle (@TumiTshehle) November 3, 2018
The hall is adorned with flowers and pictures of HHP everywhere #HHPfuneral pic.twitter.com/AmZO6xAH7O— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) November 3, 2018
The body of the late Jabulani Tsambo just entered the Mmabatho Convention Centre in Mahikeng #HHPFuneral pic.twitter.com/r6keo4pYse— Boitumelo Tshehle (@TumiTshehle) November 3, 2018
Jabba who was born-and-bred in Mahikeng will be laid to rest at Heroes Acre at the Mmabatho cemetery.
On Friday night the community of Mmabatho came out in their numbers to show support for the Tsambo family and pay their last respects to the fallen star.
In Mmabatho, the community has showed up to comfort the Tsambo family ahead of #HHPFuneral with prayer. pic.twitter.com/WBs0JkIV1z— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) November 2, 2018
The family has prepared some refreshments for the community that has been in the prayer since Jabba came home. #HHPFuneral pic.twitter.com/qRHLltlLiM— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) November 2, 2018
Jabba committed suicide on October 24 after a lengthy battle with depression.
Just 24hours before the funeral The South Gauteng High Court ruled that Lerato Sengadi is Jabba's customary wife, despite his father, Robert Tsambo, claiming that she was not recognised as their makoti or his wife.
Lerato filed an urgent court application for an interdict to have the funeral stopped but that was denied.
The court found that by law Jabba and Lerato had entered into a customary union. The Tsambo family was ordered to return all of Jabba's documents, his hard drives and the keys to his Randpark Ridge home to Lerato.