Thousands of social media users have come out to strongly defend well-known publicist and Jabba's wife‚ Lerato Sengadi against the "treatment" she's received at his funeral currently underway in Mahikeng.

Mourners gathered at the Mmabatho Convention Centre on Saturday morning to bid farewell to the Bosso hitmaker.

Even though the South Gauteng High Court ruled on Friday afternoon that by law Lerato is Jabba's customary wife‚ it seems the musician's family still does not recognise her.

Lerato filed an urgent court application to halt Jabba's funeral‚ however this was denied by Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng‚ who implored her to practise the spirit of ubuntu.