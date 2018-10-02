Dros rape: Case postponed for further investigation

The case of a man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in a bathroom of a Pretoria restaurant, was postponed on Tuesday for further investigation.

Advocate Sanet Jordaan asked for the postponement in order to bring an application to obtain the accused's cellphone for "forensic downloading".

The man, wearing a grey hoodie to obscure his face, did not apply for bail. He faces a charge of rape‚ possession of drugs‚ intimidation and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Legal Aid attorney Rian du Plessis, who is representing the accused, also asked for a postponement. Du Plessis listed several injuries sustained by the man during his arrest. The accused was allegedly hit with open hands and belts by police officers at the Silverton Police Station, where he claims officers also kicked him and forced him to do push-ups.