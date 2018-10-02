The Pretoria Magistrate's Court has granted media permission to take still photographs of the 20-year-old man accused of raping a child at a Dros restaurant.

Although the man has not pleaded to charges, his defence's argument that the use of his pictures in court could fuel racial tensions was rejected.

The 20-year-old accused stood in the dock‚ wearing a grey sweater and black jeans‚ with a visible cut on his right ear‚ down the side of his neck. He looked downcast‚ licking his lips and fidgeting‚ with his hands crossed in front of his stomach.

Onlookers outside the court tried to get a peek of the accused inside the court through a window in the door‚ with the odd cellphone camera flashing. The hair of the accused has been shaved off completely.

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga arrived at the court building‚ where political parties and onlookers had gathered in numbers. Roads around the court were closed and there was a heavy police presence.