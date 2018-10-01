The ANC Women's League in Gauteng wants bail to be denied to a man alleged to have raped a child in a Dros restaurant bathroom in Pretoria.

"We are appalled at the brazen attack on the defenceless innocent child in what is supposed to be a safe space‚" said Thoko Magagula‚ chairperson of ANC women’s caucus in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature.

"As the women’s caucus we will follow this case with keen interest. We call upon the criminal justice system to make sure that no effort is spared in ensuring the successful prosecution of the culprit. In the interest of public safety we request that bail be denied when the suspect appears in court.”

The man will‚ appear in court on Tuesday‚ October 2.

He allegedly watched the little girl in the restaurant play area and later followed her to the bathroom.