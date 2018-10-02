Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow remains in custody

The packed Pretoria magistrates’ court public gallery roared in approval on Tuesday after Dros restaurant rape accused, Nicholas Ninow, was remanded while the case was postponed for further investigation.

The 20-year-old is facing charges of rape, possession of drugs and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after he allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl in the bathrooms of the Dros restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria two weeks ago.

Ninow, who hid his face with a hooded sweater, sat in the dock with his head bowed as his Legal Aid lawyer Rian du Plessis detailed injuries he said Ninow suffered at the hands of onlookers and Silverton police following the incident.

He said the injuries were not put on record when Ninow made his first appearance, saying Ninow received medical attention in hospital for his injuries.