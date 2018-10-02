South Africa

Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow remains in custody

By Sipho Mabena - 02 October 2018 - 14:04
Nicholas Ninow, the man accused of raping a child at a Dros restaurant in Pretoria, during his appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on October 2 2018.
Image: Thulani Mbele/Sowetan

The packed Pretoria magistrates’ court public gallery roared in approval on Tuesday  after Dros restaurant rape accused, Nicholas Ninow, was remanded while the case was postponed for further investigation.

The 20-year-old is facing charges of rape, possession of drugs and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after he allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl in the bathrooms of the Dros restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria two weeks ago.

Ninow, who hid his face with a hooded sweater, sat in the dock with his head bowed as his Legal Aid lawyer Rian du Plessis detailed injuries he said Ninow suffered at the hands of onlookers and Silverton police following the incident.

He said the injuries were not put on record when Ninow made his first appearance, saying Ninow received medical attention in hospital for his injuries.

Du Plessis said Ninow had a cut on his right earlobe inflicted by a broken bottle, which he said required four stitches.

He said Ninow also suffered cut marks and lacerations also caused by a broken bottle.

“He has a cut on the right side of the neck under the ear, about six to seven centimetres. He has a bloodshot left eye and both eyes were blue,” Du Plessis said.

He said at the Silverton police, Ninow was forced to do push ups, was kicked in the left eye and slapped.

State advocate Sanet Jacobson asked the court to postpone the matter to November 1 for further investigation.

She said forensic evidence was also outstanding and that it was important that Ninow hand over his cellphone for forensic data scrutiny.

Francis Baard Street, which was partly closed, was a spectacle as individuals, various political parties and civic organisations protested outside court calling for a harsh sentence for the alleged crime.

Bikers also roared into the street and put on a show with their motorcycles that carried flags bearing messages against violence on women and children.

Also in court was Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga, ANC regional chair Kgosi Maepa and ANC Women's League general secretary Meokgo Matuba.

Protesters, political parties and human rights organisations gathered in front of the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court, where a 20-year-old man accused of raping a child at a Dros restaurant appeared.

