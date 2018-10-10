Nearly R50‚000 raised so far for Dros rape victim

A total of R46‚879 has been donated so far in a crowdfunding initiative to help pay for therapy for the seven-year-old girl who was allegedly raped at a Dros restaurant in Silverglen‚ Pretoria.

One donor pledged US$2‚122.47 (R31‚018.97)‚ BackaBuddy spokesperson Zane Groenewald said on Wednesday.

The campaign was launched on October 3.