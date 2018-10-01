The EFF’s Tshwane region has joined the growing calls for the 20-year-old man accused of raping a child at a Dros restaurant to be denied bail – and will protest outside the court on Tuesday to make their call heard.

The party said it would hold a demonstration outside the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Tuesday‚ where the man is expected to make his second appearance.

In a poster circulated on Monday afternoon‚ the EFF called for "justice for children".

Child protection organisation Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) has also called for the man to be denied bail.

“Our stance has not changed. The perpetrator must not be granted bail‚ he does not deserve anything less than a life sentence‚” said operations director Vincentia Dlamini.

She said the organisation had not made any contact with the family of the victim.

“We have not met with the family but we have offered to assist in any way possible through the investigating officer‚” she said.

Earlier on Monday‚ the ANC Women's League in Gauteng said it was appalled by the rape incident and also called for bail to be denied.

The man stands accused of raping a young girl in the bathroom of the Dros in Silverton‚ Pretoria‚ two Saturdays ago.

"We are appalled at the brazen attack on the defenceless‚ innocent child in what is supposed to be a safe space‚" said Thoko Magagula‚ chairperson of the ANC women’s caucus in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature.

"We call upon the criminal justice system to make sure that no effort is spared in ensuring the successful prosecution of the culprit. In the interest of public safety we request that bail be denied‚” she added.