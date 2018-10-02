Crime and criminals are colour blind

SA crime statistics always confirm that murder and rape are high in our country with estimates of 64 reported rapes a day and many not reported because of family-arranged pleas or people losing faith in our justice system.

What happened at the Dros restaurant is confirmation of a reality about the vulnerability of women and girl children who are raped and murdered in our midst daily, irrespective of their colour, background and social standing.

Perpetrators have long been associated with blackness because of our racist past that when there is a rape case, black men are the suspects.

The Dros rape exposed the long-held view that white people don't rape. We must condemn crime as it is and refrain from labelling it black or white because the trauma and the psychological scars the victims suffer are the same.

Lesego Raymond Shabangu

Soshanguve