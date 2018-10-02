Death penalty unfair to poor blacks

When news of the Dros rape emerged, people started commenting on social networks. Most white folks assumed the perpetrator was a black man, hence they were furious and demanded the death penalty.

When, however, it was reported that the alleged perpetrator was in fact white, the tone of their rage suddenly changed. All of a sudden, people who were hopping mad, wanting the rapist hanged, started recommending psychological evaluation.

It didn't end there, Afrikaans newspapers started telling all and sundry that the fiancée of the alleged perpetrator is pregnant.

I honestly didn't know what to make of that statement. Many black criminals have had their kids born while incarcerated and that has never been an issue.