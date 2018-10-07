Molewa was a 'powerhouse of enormous proportion'

Late minister of environmental affairs Edna Molewa was described as a selfless person and servant of the people at her funeral in Pretoria yesterday.

Every speaker who took to the podium told hundreds of mourners gathered at Molewa's state funeral service at the Tshwane Events Centre how remarkable and hard-working she was.

The service was attended by high-profile government leaders including President Cyril Ramaphosa, flanked by his wife Dr Tshepo Motsepe, Deputy President David Mabuza, former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma.

The brown and gold casket arrived at the venue in military convoy, covered with the South African flag.

Molewa, 61, died in hospital on September 22 after a short illness, living behind four children and her mother.

Molewa, a former teacher, was a member of the ANC national executive council and the ANC Women's League.

She became minister of environmental affairs in 2014.

In his tribute, Ramaphosa said Molewa was not just a beautiful and vibrant person but a powerhouse of enormous proportion. Ramaphosa said she was committed to the Struggle and was also a woman of fortitude and immense talent, who will be remembered in her unwavering belief in the constitution and in the ANC.

"She had courage, [was] extremely professional and guided by principles. She was an NEC member who was ever ready to be deployed to any task," he said.

Ramaphosa said Molewa provided leadership on various issues including the green economy and biodiversity, and was respected across the world.