Presidency confirms the death of cabinet minister Edna Molewa

Environmental Affairs minister and former North West premier Edna Molewa has died.

President spokesperson Khusela Diko confirmed to SowetanLIVE this afternoon. Details of her passing are not available.

“This is a devastating loss to our nation and to the global community who owe a great debt of gratitude to the late Minister Molewa for her championship nationally and globally for the environmental integrity of a sustainable planet Earth that can be shared and enjoyed by all nations and all people, rich and poor.

“Minister Molewa has distinguished herself in many capacities and causes from her contribution to our liberation to fighting for equality of women in our society. We shall miss her greatly,” said The Presidency.

Molewa was the Environmental Affairs minister from 2014 after having been minister of Water and environmental Affairs from 2010.

The ANC also confirmed the news in a statement. “Her passing on has left the ANC and the country poorer given her role in advancing the country’s transformation agenda. She has been and will always remain a symbol of rare social and political activist who rose in the ranks of the democratic since her involvement in the trade unions before joining the North West Provincial government as MEC in various departments before being a Premier of the province,” said party spokeperson Pule Mabe.

At the time of her death she was the chairperson of the ANC Woman’s League in the North West.