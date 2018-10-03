Edna Molewa's children share intimate moments at moving memorial

Speakers took turns sharing their experiences with Edna Molewa, the late minister of environmental affairs, at the memorial service on Wednesday but it was her children who left mourners captivated with their sharing of someintimate moments with their mother.

One could hear a pin drop in the large hall of the Tshwane Events Centre in Pretoria west as her daughters Keneilwe Mogosoa and Didi Sethemba read the tribute from Molewa’s four children.

The children shared the memories of their upbringing, the love their mother had for them and the love they had for her,as well her wisdom about life.

They spoke of how Molewa would tell them to not just walk but walk with a purpose and not to fight her battles as they would have muscles that were not from their fights.

The children relayed how she would ask for the volume to be raised whenever her favourite song, Dance With My Father, by Luther Vandross came on the radio and how she would call them out of their bedrooms, at the top of her voice, whenever she came home.