The secret's out, Lootlove's carrying Hip and Hop

Lootlove and Reason are expecting not one but two children.

After much speculation Lootlove, real name Luthando Shosha, announced on her Instagram page that she was indeed expecting - and it's twins.

The 29-year-old wrote how phenomenal it was to be her right now but also admitted she's still "shook".

"It's a phenomenal time to be me. God and my ancestors came together for me and blessed me with something so wonderful! I'm pregnant.

"I always thought I was cool and now to find out that I'm having twins makes me even cooler. I am carrying Hip and Hop. This is the most beautiful time of my life. The scariest and the most exciting.

"I'm excited! I'm nervous but all that goes away when I feel weird little 'gas bubbles' which I now know are little kicks because I'm carrying life. A reminder of the miracle and wonder that is God," she said in her post.