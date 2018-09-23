Tributes pour in for environmental affairs minister Edna Molewa

Tributes have been pouring in for environmental affairs minister Edna Molewa who died at the age of 61 on Saturday.

Molewa died at a Pretoria hospital which she had been admitted to on September 8. Tourism minister Derek Hanekom had been acting in her role since then.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described Molewa’s death as a “devastating loss” for the country and the world.

In a statement‚ Ramaphosa said: “This is a devastating loss to our nation and to the global community who owe a great debt of gratitude to the late Minister Molewa for her championship nationally and globally for the environmental integrity of a sustainable planet earth that can be shared and enjoyed by all nations and all people‚ rich and poor.

“Minister Molewa has distinguished herself in many capacities and causes from her contribution to our liberation to fighting for equality of women in our society. We shall miss her greatly.”

The ANC said her death had left the party and the country poorer given her role in advancing the country’s transformation agenda.

“She has been and will always remain a symbol of rare social and political activist who rose in the ranks of the democratic since her involvement in the trade unions before joining the North West Provincial government as MEC in various departments before being a Premier of the province.