President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday praised the late environmental affairs minister Edna Molewa as a woman of courage and principle who was widely respected on the world stage‚ due in large part to her role in the global effort to combat climate change.

Delivering the eulogy at her funeral service in Pretoria‚ Ramaphosa said Molewa’s life was one of sacrifice‚ selflessness and service.

He said she had been “dedicated to the founding values of the organisation to which she dedicated her life‚ the African National Congress‚ and dedicated to realising the objectives of our democratic Constitution”.

“She will be remembered for her unwavering belief in constitutionalism‚ in democratic values‚ in the unity of the South African people‚ and in the central role of government in forging a society based on freedom‚ justice and human rights for all.

“She was a woman of courage‚ of extreme professionalism‚ and‚ above all‚ of principle.”