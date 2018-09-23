The family of the late environmental affairs minister Edna Molewa said that she had left an indelible mark in the lives of the millions of people.

“Molewa took what she had been given in life and multiplied it‚ over and over again. Not once did she bury her talent in the ground and hope for salvation‚” her family said on Sunday.

Molewa died on Saturday from complications associated with Legionnaires’ disease. The Sunday Times reported that she became ill during a trip to Beijing‚ China‚ and was hospitalised on September 8. She did not respond to antibiotics and doctors decided to medically induce a coma.

“It is particularly difficult to come to terms with her passing‚ given that she was cut down in the prime of her life when she still had so much to offer to her family‚ her friends‚ her colleagues‚ her church‚ and to her community‚” Molewa’s brother Fana Mmethi said in a statement.“We are comforted in the knowledge that we are not alone in this‚ our darkest hour.”

Molewa joined the ANC in her youth and dedicated her life to uplifting South Africa.