Moving tribute for 'warrior' Edna Molewa

The late minister of environmental affairs Edna Molewa died at the time when the governing party was reasserting its revolutionary principles, higher education and training minister Naledi Pandor lamented yesterday.

Delivering the keynote address at Molewa's official memorial service in Pretoria, the minister said Molewa would have played an important role in reasserting the ANC's values and culture as she devoted her life for positive outcomes.

"She would most certainly have played a key role in the reassertion of our true values and the ethos of the ANC. She has always devoted her life to achieving positive outcomes for SA, the party and her department," she said.

Pandor said Molewa was a devoted patriot, and that losses such as this one were beyond comprehension, noting that the country had lost a warrior woman in the prime of her life.