Salute... phenomenal women

There are so many things happening in our country that can usurp your energy and hope in seconds. Today, though, I choose celebration. I celebrate phenomenal women.

It is obvious to all that many have used August 9 as some kind of extended birthday for the women in their lives - flowers, chocolates and all. Mine, though, is a different kind of celebration. It is a tough love kind of celebration. There will be no bouquets of flowers. No cheap mugs from Cardies! But it is an earnest and heartfelt celebration of the tenacity of women who birthed change as we know it.

Discourse on women empowerment is irritatingly often shrouded in demeaning and condescending terms. It is as if women suffer an inherent disability that requires men to first agree to empower them.

"We need to liberate our women," men often say.

It is even more troubling that some women believe that they, in fact, can't do much to empower themselves without men. They are dependent. They need extra affirmation. They need to be held by the hand as if men are exclusively imbued with leadership characteristics. Yet, the history of mankind is replete with examples of how men have misled the world.

Here at home, the very genesis of the poverty in our country is to be found in chauvinistic racists who oppressed not only black people, but white women too. Our beloved country is today, from a fiscal strength point of view, on its knees. Our economy is flailing.

Years of misrule by Jacob Zuma and a coterie of men who behaved like they knew what they were doing are coming to bear on us.

Another man, Cyril Ramaphosa, awaits the entire universe to scream at him before he could be decisive about how to redirect our economy.

Power utility Eskom, and other mismanaged state-owned enterprises misled by men, are so riven with corruption and maladministration they could pass for "how-not-to-lead" examples. If you looked deeply, you will find a list of men who walked around in suits pretending to know what they were doing while generating the current crisis.