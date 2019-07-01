Sefara the new editor of Sunday World

New owner of Sunday World, Fundudzi Media, has appointed SA's 2014 Editor of the Year Makhudu Sefara as the paper's new editor and publisher.

Sefara, who starts work tomorrow, is an esteemed journalist and editor. Fundudzi director David Mabilu said Sefara was an obvious choice because he is "a highly decorated editor with an impressive work ethic".

"We have done our research well. We . believe that he is the right person to take the newspaper to new heights.

"We believe he has the right talent, skill and work temperament to make the Sunday World an editorial and commercial success."

Sefara is a seasoned editor who has distinguished himself over the years, winning several awards including being named the Standard Bank Sikuvile Editor of the Year in 2014.