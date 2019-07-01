Sefara the new editor of Sunday World
New owner of Sunday World, Fundudzi Media, has appointed SA's 2014 Editor of the Year Makhudu Sefara as the paper's new editor and publisher.
Sefara, who starts work tomorrow, is an esteemed journalist and editor. Fundudzi director David Mabilu said Sefara was an obvious choice because he is "a highly decorated editor with an impressive work ethic".
"We have done our research well. We . believe that he is the right person to take the newspaper to new heights.
"We believe he has the right talent, skill and work temperament to make the Sunday World an editorial and commercial success."
Sefara is a seasoned editor who has distinguished himself over the years, winning several awards including being named the Standard Bank Sikuvile Editor of the Year in 2014.
Among the newspapers Sefara has edited are Independent Newspapers' flagship newspaper The Star and the Sunday Independent. He has a master's degree in innovation management from Wits University, a degree and diploma in journalism from Tshwane University of Technology, among other qualifications.
"Sefara has amply distinguished himself and we are happy to have such a talent at Fundudzi Media," said Mabilu.
Sefara said he was "besides" himself with excitement and looking forward to making every weekend a "Sunday World weekend, a weekend of fun reads and must reads".
"The historic responsibility I have to lead the team is one I take to heart and never for granted. I am, at the same time, alive to the work that lies ahead of us: to be fierce and fearless, to hoist the flag of truth without bias and to treat facts as sacrosanct. I look forward to joining the team and putting my shoulder to the wheel in making the Sunday World a lifestyle, something more than a newspaper."