Mogoeng Mogoeng spot on about giving rape and gender-based violence special attention

It was Women's Day last week Friday and of all the gatherings across our country that celebrated women, the 15th conference of the South African Chapter of the International Association of Women Judges that was addressed by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng at the University of Mpumalanga was the most encouraging.

I was struck by the chief justice when he spoke about the sensitivities around cases of gender-based violence and rape. The chief justice acknowledged the difficulties that plague gender-based violence and rape cases and said his office was in the process of establishing debrief centres for judges who handle traumatic cases.

This is encouraging, in the sense that finally there is an acknowledgement that rape and gender-based violence cases require much more attention. Mogoeng further said the judiciary had the "responsibility to educate the nation about how the law works". In essence, the chief justice was saying that gender-based violence and rape cases are not so black and white and that all stakeholders, including society, are required to put their heads together to curb it.